The U.S. beat the Netherlands 2-0 at Lyon, France, on July 7 last year for the Americans’ fourth World Cup title and second in a row. Megan Rapinoe converted a penalty kick and Rose Lavelle scored following a solo run.
The U.S. will will play nine games in 2020, its fewest since 2009.
