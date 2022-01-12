“We don’t want to rush anything, obviously we have to be patient,” Andonovski said. “She’s still a young player, but we do want to expose her to the environment where she can get her feet wet a little bit and get used to the environment, get used to my coaching, and the players that she’s around. And hopefully she can continue growing and show that what she was doing or able to do in the league, she can do it at the international level.”