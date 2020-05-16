He is a son of former U.S. national team captain Claudio Reyna and women’s team player Danielle Egan Reyna.
Reyna left the academy of Major League Soccer’s New York City team, where his father was then director of soccer, to sign with Dortmund in July. Reyna had been set to join the U.S. national team for the first time in March, but the Americans’ matches were called off because of the pandemic.
The game, played without fans, was among five Saturday as the Bundesliga became the first major European league to resume following the coronavirus outbreak.
