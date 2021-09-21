The Super League aims to have compensation and standards on par with the men’s USL pro leagues.
“In our country there are seven times as many professional soccer teams for men than there are for women,” Betsy Haugh, USL director of women’s soccer operations, said in a statement Tuesday. “We are going to improve that ratio, and we invite players and fans to join us in building a new, outstanding level of women’s soccer.”
The W-League has already announced 16 participating clubs and expects more to join before the launch next year.
The NWSL is the top tier of women’s soccer in the United States. The league is in its ninth year.
