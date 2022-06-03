Valencia adds more turmoil by firing coach Bordalás

MADRID — Spanish club Valencia fired coach José Bordalás on Friday amid turmoil over the team’s leadership.
A replacement for Bordalás was not announced, but Spanish media said Italian Gennaro Gattuso was the front-runner for the position.
Valencia fans have been fierce critics of Murthy and Singaporean owner Peter Lim, saying they treat the club only as a business. In Valencia’s final game of the season this month, thousands of fans protested outside Mestalla Stadium, waving “Lim Go Home” signs and shouting for him to sell the club.
Valencia lost the Copa del Rey final to Real Betis in a penalty shootout.
