Eibar remains winless in seven home games in the league.
Valencia was looking for its second win in nine matches. It was without Kang-In Lee and Denis Cheryshev because of positive COVID-19 tests. Coach Javi Gracia also couldn’t count on goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen and defender José Gayà because of injuries.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Eibar next visits second-place Real Sociead, while Valencia hosts Athletic Bilbao.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.