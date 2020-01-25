Barcelona’s first loss in 10 rounds means it can lose the league lead if Real Madrid takes a point at Valladolid on Sunday. Barcelona leads Madrid on goal difference.

Valencia went ahead through an own goal by Jordi Alba in the 48th minute when Gómez’s volley that was going wide deflected off the Barcelona left back and went into the net.

Gómez put the result beyond doubt in the 77th, making up for his missed penalty attempt in the first half.

It was Valencia’s first victory over Barcelona in 13 consecutive visits by Lionel Messi’s side to the Mestalla Stadium.

