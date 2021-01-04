Lozano almost secured a win but his header from a corner hit the right post.
Moments later, Gomez’s header to a cross from Jose Gaya did go in and spoiled Cadiz coach Alvaro Cervera’s first appearance at Mestalla Stadium since 1995 when he was a winger for Valencia.
Defender Mouctar Diakhaby almost stole the result for Valencia in injury time but both of his chances were saved.
Cadiz improved to 10th in the standings, and Valencia to 17th.
