Valencia fans have been unhappy with Lim’s administration and often accuse him of running the club solely as a business.
The protests came a few days after Manchester United fans protested against American owner Joel Glazer, forcing the postponement of the team’s English Premier League game against Liverpool. The protests prompted Glazer to publish a letter in which he pledged to accelerate discussions with fans about supporters being able to have a greater say at the club.
Valencia plays a Spanish league match against Valladolid at home on Sunday. The club sits 14th in the 20-team standings, six points above the relegation zone.
