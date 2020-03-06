Midfielder Dani Parejo put the visitors ahead in the 34th minute when he drove a free kick into the top corner of the net for his eighth goal in the competition.
After Valencia failed to press for a second goal, Alavés leveled in the 73rd when Edgar Méndez fired in a pass that Víctor Laguardia headed on from a free kick.
Alavés climbed to 11th place in the 20-team league.
Leader Real Madrid visits Real Betis on Sunday. Barcelona trails Madrid by a point before hosting Real Sociedad on Saturday. Third-placed Sevilla visits fifth-placed Atlético Madrid also on Saturday.
