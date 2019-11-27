Valencia opened the scoring with Carlos Soler in the 40th and Mateo Kovacic equalized for the visitors less than a minute later with a goal awarded after video review.

The result leaves Valencia and Chelsea tied at the top of the group with eight points, one more than Ajax, which can move into first place when it visits last-place Lille later Wednesday.

In the last round on Dec. 10, Chelsea host Lille and Valencia plays at Ajax.

