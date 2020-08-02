Jesus Medina had NYCFC’s lone goal on a penalty kick in the first half.
NYCFC had a 10-9 advantage in shots. Sean Johnson and Steve Clark each had two saves.
MINNESOTA UNITED 4, EARTHQUAKES 1
Robin Lod had a goal and an assist, Hassani Dotson had two assists and Minnesota beat San Jose and advanced to the semifinals of the MLS is Back tournament.
Lod and Jacori Hayes scored first-half goals 90 seconds apart to give Minnesota a 2-0 lead at halftime. Magnus Eriksson helped the Earthquakes get within a goal early in the second half on a penalty kick before Minnesota’s Luis Amarilla and Marlon Hairston scored to put it out of reach.
Minnesota United will face Orlando City in Thursday’s semifinal.
Minnesota United has won four straight against San Jose, outscoring them 15-4.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.