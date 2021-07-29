Van Dijk had surgery in November after damaging an anterior cruciate ligament in Liverpool’s 2-2 Premier League draw at Merseyside rival Everton in October.
Gomez also had knee surgery to repair a tendon he damaged while training for England before their friendly against Ireland in November.
Van Dijk wrote on Twitter after the game that “285 days ago, I started on a journey back towards playing. It’s hard to express how I am feeling, but it’s important to me that I say I feel blessed to have had the support of so many incredible people.”
