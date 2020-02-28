Sporting Kansas City put together a 10-16-8 record overall in the 2019 season while finishing 7-6-4 in home games. Sporting Kansas City averaged 1.4 goals on 4.9 shots on goal per game last season.
The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Vancouver: None listed.
Sporting Kansas City: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
