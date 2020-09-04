Toronto FC is 2-0-1 in road games. Jonathan Osorio leads the Eastern Conference with two assists. Toronto FC has five assists.
The teams square off Saturday for the third time this season. Toronto FC won the last meeting 1-0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Nerwinski has one goal this season for Vancouver. Cristian Gutierrez has zero goals in two games for the Whitecaps.
Alejandro Pozuelo has two goals and two assists for Toronto FC. Pablo Piatti has two goals in five games for Toronto FC.
SEASON SO FAR: Vancouver: Averaging 0.9 goals, 0.2 assists, three shots on goal and 3.2 corner kicks through eight games while allowing two goals per game.
Toronto FC: Averaging 1.7 goals, 0.6 assists, 6.4 shots on goal and 6.7 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.2 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Vancouver: Bryan Meredith, Lucas Cavallini, Andy Rose, Maxime Crepeau (injured), Janio Bikel (injured), Erik Godoy (injured), Georges Mukumbilwa, Tosaint Ricketts.
Toronto FC: Patrick Mullins (injured), Richie Laryea (injured), Ifunanyachi Achara (injured).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
