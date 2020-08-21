Toronto FC hosts Vancouver after totaled Piatti leads Toronto FC against Vancouver following Vancouver Whitecaps FC (2-4-0, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto FC (3-0-3, second in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: leads Toronto FC into a matchup with Vancouver after a Toronto FC went 13-10-11 overall and 9-4-4 at home in the 2019 season. Toronto FC averaged 1.8 goals on 5.2 shots on goal per game last season.

The Whitecaps finished 8-16-10 overall and 5-7-5 on the road a season ago. Vancouver scored 37 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 59.

The teams match up Friday for the second time this season. Toronto FC won the last meeting 3-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto FC: Ayo Akinola (injured), Ifunanyachi Achara (injured).

Vancouver: Bryan Meredith, Lucas Cavallini, Andy Rose, Maxime Crepeau (injured), Janio Bikel (injured), Georges Mukumbilwa, Tosaint Ricketts.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

