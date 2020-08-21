The Whitecaps finished 8-16-10 overall and 5-7-5 on the road a season ago. Vancouver scored 37 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 59.
The teams match up Friday for the second time this season. Toronto FC won the last meeting 3-0.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto FC: Ayo Akinola (injured), Ifunanyachi Achara (injured).
Vancouver: Bryan Meredith, Lucas Cavallini, Andy Rose, Maxime Crepeau (injured), Janio Bikel (injured), Georges Mukumbilwa, Tosaint Ricketts.
