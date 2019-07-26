Vancouver Whitecaps FC (4-11-8, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (10-7-4, fourth in the Western Conference)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver aims to end a five-game skid with a victory against Minnesota United FC.

Minnesota United FC is 5-2-3 in Western Conference play. Minnesota United FC is 5-1-1 when it scores more than two goals.

The Whitecaps are 4-8-4 in Western Conference games. Vancouver is last in the Western Conference with 23 goals. Fredy Montero paces the team with six.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season. Minnesota United FC won the last meeting 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darwin Quintero has seven goals and five assists for Minnesota United FC. Mason Toye has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota United FC.

Montero leads Vancouver with six goals. Yordy Reyna has three goals over the last 10 games for the Whitecaps.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minnesota United FC: 6-3-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 1.4 assists, 3.2 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Vancouver: 1-5-4, averaging 1.1 goals, 0.6 assists, 3.9 shots on goal and 3.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Minnesota United FC: Osvaldo Alonso (injured), Angelo Rodriguez (injured).

Vancouver: Jasser Khemiri (injured), David Norman Jr. (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.