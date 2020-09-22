The Whitecaps are 2-4-0 in conference play. Vancouver is 1-2-0 when it scores just one goal.
The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Rossi has five goals for Los Angeles FC. has six goals over the past 10 games for Los Angeles FC.
David Milinkovic has one goal and three assists for Vancouver this season. has two goals over the last 10 games for the Whitecaps.
LAST 10 GAMES: Los Angeles FC: 3-6-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 1.2 assists, five shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.6 goals per game.
Vancouver: 4-6-0, averaging 1.3 goals, 0.8 assists, 2.9 shots on goal and 3.4 corner kicks per game while allowing two goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles FC: Danilo Silva (injured), Carlos Vela (injured).
Vancouver: Bryan Meredith, Lucas Cavallini, Andy Rose, Maxime Crepeau (injured), Janio Bikel, Jasser Khemiri (injured), Georges Mukumbilwa, Tosaint Ricketts.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.