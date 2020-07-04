Vardy reached the 100-goal milestone with a tap-in in the 77th minute after a square ball by substitute Harvey Barnes.
The striker then added his second of the game in the fourth minute of injury time to cap a dominant performance by Leicester, which has struggled for rhythm since coming back from the three-month suspension.
Kelechi Iheanacho put Leicester in front in the 49th.
Leicester has seen its cushion in third place trimmed after it failed to win any of its first three games since the resumption. The team stayed three points ahead of Manchester United, which also won Saturday, while fellow Champions League hopefuls Chelsea and Wolverhampton play later Saturday.
