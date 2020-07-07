Vardy slotted in the equalizer after meeting Demarai Gray’s cross.
While Leicester was dislodged from third place by Chelsea, which beat Crystal Palace earlier, the 2006 champions are still four points ahead of fifth-place Manchester United, which plays Aston Villa on Thursday.
Arsenal is five points behind United in seventh place. Fifth place will secure a Champions League spot if second-place Manchester City fails to overturn its European ban covering next season.
