Wolves argued the ball came at Kilman too quickly but the appeals were ignored.
Vardy wasted a chance to double the lead from another penalty before halftime.
Rayan Ait-Nouri’s bad touch allowed James Justin to steal in and he was brought down in the area by the defender.
But Vardy’s penalty was blocked by Patricio’s diving save with the rebound hitting the striker and dropping wide.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.