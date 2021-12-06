“I mean, my story is quite well known now. It probably wouldn’t have happened if I didn’t get given that second chance,” Vardy said. “So, I think definitely it doesn’t matter who you are, how old you are, if you’ve got enough to play for us, then there’s always going to be a place on that roster. It’s all about making sure we get the right mix, but definitely getting local lads who’ve not been able to be scouted or not had the chance to be scouted, getting some of those players to be playing on our team. Playing for their local team will hopefully allow them to further their career by moving on after. We don’t want to be standing in anyone’s way.”