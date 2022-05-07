Vazquez, Celentano help Cincinnati beat Minnesota United 1-0

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Brandon Vazquez’s goal and Roman Celentano’s five saves led Cincinnati to a 1-0 victory Saturday over Minnesota United.
Celentano saved all five shots he faced for Cincinnati. Dayne St. Clair saved five of the six shots he faced for United.
Cincinnati visits the Chicago Fire on Saturday, while United will visit the Seattle Sounders on Sunday.
