Vazquez drew a penalty in the 78th minute, but Luciano Acosta’s shot hit the left post. Vazquez wrapped up the win with a goal in the 82nd minute.
Miami (0-3-1) is still looking for its first win of the season and has a minus-8 goal differential, worst in the MLS.
Cincinnati outshot Miami 15-13 and had a 6-4 edge in shots on goal.
Alec Kann had three saves for Cincinnati. Drake Callender saved three for Miami.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.