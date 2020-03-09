Brenden Aaronson put Philadelphia ahead for the third time in the 69th minute, but Segura banged home a loose ball in the box for his second career MLS goal.
Jakob Glesnes got his first MLS goal and Sergio Santos also scored as the Union (0-1-1) earned their first point of the season despite blowing three leads. Philadelphia also hit LAFC’s crossbar with two shots.
TIMBERS 1, NASHVILLE SC 0
PORTLAND, Ore. — Diego Valeri scored in the 12th minute in Portland’s victory over expansion Nashville SC.
Valeri connected with a volley to the far corner off a header from Andy Polo.
Portland rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to Minnesota in the season opener last weekend. Nashville was coming off a 2-1 loss at home to Atlanta United in its opener.
