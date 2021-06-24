Vela fed Latif Blessing for a close-range finish in the 69th minute. The goal was flagged offside by the assistant referee but confirmed after VAR review.
Vela, the 2019 MLS MVP, made his fifth start of the season, the fourth since returning to action after a right quadricep injury he suffered 22 minutes into the season opener on April 17.
FC Dallas dropped to 1-4-4, tied with the Vancouver Whitecaps at the bottom of the Western Conference standings.
