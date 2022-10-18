Velasco scores game-winning penalty in shootout for Dallas

FRISCO, Texas — Alan Velasco scored the game-winning penalty in a shootout on Monday night and Dallas advanced past Minnesota 5-4 on penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw in the MLS playoffs.
The teams played two 15-minute overtime sessions after ending regulation tied at 1-all. Emanuel Reynoso opened the scoring in the 53rd minute for Minnesota. Bongokuhle Hlongwane was first to a long ball over the defense and he found an open Reynoso at the top of the box for a strike from distance.
Facundo Quignon tied it in the 64th by heading in a corner kick. Minnesota appeared to score a few seconds later, but Reynoso was ruled to be in an offside position.
Minnesota goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair tied a career-high with eight saves.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports