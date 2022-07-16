Venezia signs American forward Andrija Novakovich

VENICE, Italy — American forward Andrija Novakovich has transferred to second-division Venezia.
He played parts of four seasons for Reading in England’s second-division Championship from 2014-20 and spent time on loan with fifth-tier Cheltenham in England, second-tier Telstar in the Netherlands and Fortuna Sittard of the Eredivisie.
Novakovich has made three international appearances, all friendlies in 2018.
He joins Americans Gianluca Busio, Tanner Tessman, Jack de Vries and Patrick Leal at Venezia.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports