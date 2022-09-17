Veretout called up by France to replace the injured Kamara

Kamara came off just before halftime in Aston Villa’s 1-0 win over Southampton in the English Premier League on Friday night, having failed to shake off an injury he sustained in a challenge moments earlier.

PARIS — Marseille midfielder Jordan Veretout was called up Saturday for France’s Nations League matches as a replacement for the injured Boubacar Kamara, the day after Kamara had replaced Adrien Rabiot.

France plays Austria on Sept. 22 and travels to Copenhagen three days later to take on Denmark.

Les Bleus face relegation to the second tier of the Nations League. The defending champions are in last place in Group 1 with two points from four games. Denmark leads with nine.