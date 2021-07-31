By Associated PressToday at 9:54 p.m. EDTBy Associated PressToday at 9:54 p.m. EDTShareComment0Kenneth Vermeer had three saves for Cincinnati in a 0-0 tie with D.C. United on Saturday.Cincinnati (3-7-5) and United (6-7-3) each had eight shots. Cincinnati had two shots on goal and United had three.Get the latest news and results from the Tokyo Olympicschevron-rightBill Hamid made two saves for United.Both teams next play Wednesday. Cincinnati visits the New York Red Bulls and United visits the Columbus Crew.___The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.Comment0 CommentsToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.