The night before the match, Verona supporters put up a banner near the Bentegodi stadium with Naples’ GPS coordinates and the Russian and Ukrainian flags — an apparent suggestion to bomb the southern city.

The banner was signed by the “Curva Sud” — the end of the stadium where Verona’s hard-core “ultra” fans sit — which is now suspended for a game.

Verona fans have been involved in numerous racists incidents and the Serie A judge said Tuesday that the latest infraction did not warrant leniency due to “the gravity of the facts.”

The partial stadium ban will come into effect for Verona’s game against Genoa on April 3.

