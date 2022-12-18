‘Very sad’ Macron congratulates Argentina for World Cup win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

He praised Mbappe’s “extraordinary” performance and stressed that he is only 24 and has already had the rare experience of playing in two World Cup finals.

“Bravo to Argentina, to the Argentine players and their people,” Macron said after recounting his emotions while watching the game.

Macron said the French players are expected to return to France on Monday and parade down the Champs-Elysees in Paris despite the loss. Macron will be visiting French troops stationed abroad for the holidays.

