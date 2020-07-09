Brazilian media said his contract with Botafogo runs through the end of 2021.
Kalou played for Chelsea between 2006-12 and represented the Ivory Coast at two World Cups. He also helped his country win the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations.
Botafogo also recently signed another veteran, 33-year-old Japanese midfielder Keisuke Honda.
Botafogo is among the top clubs in Rio, but has finished near the bottom of the Brazilian league standings. The Brazilian championship is scheduled to begin on Aug. 9 after a three-month delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.