Honda is considered one of Japan’s most successful players, having played in the last three World Cups. He scored 37 goals in 98 matches with the national team.
Botafogo is among the top clubs in Rio de Janeiro but has struggled in recent seasons, often finishing near the bottom of the Brazilian league standings.
