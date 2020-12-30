“As you know, I am leaving Botafogo,” Honda wrote. “At first, I accepted all your criticism that I could not bring results. Criticism is natural and I am not giving excuses. I have also been disappointed and I am sorry.”
Botafogo is among the top clubs in Rio de Janeiro but has struggled in recent seasons, often finishing near the bottom of the Brazilian league standings. This season it is fighting against relegation, sitting in 19th place after 27 matches.
Before Botafogo, Honda’s last club was Vitesse in the Netherlands. He also played for CSKA Moscow, AC Milan and México’s Pachuca.
Honda is considered one of Japan’s greatest players, having played in the last three World Cups. He scored 37 goals in 98 matches with the national team.
