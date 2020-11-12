The game was perhaps the biggest in the history of two young soccer nations, but no fans were allowed into the 54,000-seat national stadium in Tbilisi because of coronavirus restrictions in Georgia.
Three more playoffs were kicking off later Thursday to complete the 24-nation Euro 2020 lineup: Hungary vs. Iceland, Northern Ireland vs. Slovakia and Serbia vs. Scotland. Only Northern Ireland was to let some fans attend.
Pandev’s 36th goal for North Macedonia extended his record for a national team which joined FIFA and UEFA as an independent nation only 26 years ago.
The former Yugoslav republic will face Austria and Ukraine in Bucharest in Group C before taking on the top-seeded Netherlands in Amsterdam.
The qualifying format guaranteed a tournament place for a low-ranked country that won a group in the bottom tier of the inaugural Nations League played two years ago.
Currently No. 65 in FIFA’s world rankings, North Macedonia will be the biggest outsider at Euro 2020 and the second newcomer, joining Finland.
The four playoffs were originally scheduled for March but were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic which also forced UEFA to push Euro 2020 into next year.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.