Villa beats Everton 2-1 as Gerrard gets better of Lampard

Placeholder while article actions load

BIRMINGHAM, England — Steven Gerrard got the better of former England teammate Frank Lampard in their first meeting as managers as Aston Villa beat Everton 2-1 thanks to goals by Danny Ings and Emi Buendia in the Premier League on Saturday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Ings turned inside the penalty area after receiving a pass from strike partner Ollie Watkins, took an extra touch to his left and scored with a fierce left-footed strike in the 31st minute.

Watkins, back in the starting team after being a substitute in the 2-0 loss at Bournemouth last weekend, also set up Buendia for the second goal in the 86th. The Argentina playmaker slipped a pass through to Watkins, whose low center across the face of goal was tapped in by Buendia.

While Villa secured its first win of the season, it was a second straight loss for Lampard’s Everton, which barely threatened until Lucas Digne bundled the ball into his own net from a cross by substitute Amadou Onana in the 87th.

Advertisement

The closest the visitors came before that was a goal, scored by Anthony Gordon at a corner, that was ruled offside against the winger. There was a late flurry of efforts by Everton in stoppage time but Villa held on.

Gerrard and Lampard were long-time teammates for England — they were brilliant as individual players breaking forward from midfield but struggled to be compatible as a pair in central midfield — and went into senior management around the same time in 2018.

Gerrard looks to have the better squad at his disposal for this season, with Boubacar Kamara — newly signed from Marseille in central midfield — impressing for Villa on Saturday with his energy and reading of the game.

Lampard is missing a presence up front for Everton with Dominic Calvert-Lewin injured and Richarlison having been sold to Tottenham.

Everton lost its opener 1-0 against Chelsea and could be set for another relegation fight after narrowly avoiding the drop last season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article