Villa conceded a minute later, to West Ham substitute Andriy Yarmolenko, but secured the draw that saw Dean Smith’s team finish in fourth-to-last place and a point ahead of Bournemouth, a 3-1 winner at Everton on Sunday.
Villa spent most of the season in the bottom three — and only climbed out of it after a 1-0 win over Arsenal in midweek — but still stayed up and will play a second straight campaign in the Premier League.
