The Tottenham-Fulham game, originally scheduled for Dec. 30, was postponed following an outbreak of the virus in the Fulham squad.
Because Fulham is now playing against Tottenham in midweek, its match against Chelsea scheduled for Friday has now been pushed back to Saturday.
