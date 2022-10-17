The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Villarreal beats Osasuna 2-0 to end winless streak in Spain

By
October 17, 2022 at 5:29 p.m. EDT

MADRID — Villarreal defeated Osasuna 2-0 with a pair of goals by Arnaut Danjuma to end a four-match winless streak in the Spanish league on Monday.

Danjuma scored with a neat backheel flick in the first half and from a penalty kick in the second to give the hosts their first league victory since early September.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

The result moved Villarreal to seventh place. Osasuna dropped to ninth place. It is winless in three straight league games.

Osasuna next hosts Espanyol on Thursday, while Villarreal visits second-placed Barcelona.

Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 3-1 in the first clásico of the season on Sunday to open a three-point lead.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Villarreal next visits second-place Barcelona on Thursday. Osasuna

Loading...