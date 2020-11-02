The hosts also had a goal disallowed by video review in the second half after a foul by forward Gerard Moreno before heading the ball into the net.
The win put Villarreal one point behind second-placed Real Madrid and two fewer than leader Real Sociedad. Madrid has a game in hand.
The result extended Valladolid’s winless run this season. It is the only team, along with promoted Huesca, yet to win in the league. The club owned by Brazil great Ronaldo has only three points from eight matches.
