The club presented the Europa League trophy to its fans before the match.
Villarreal played a man down from the 82nd minute as Argentine defender Juan Foyth was sent off with a second yellow card.
Villarreal was coming off a loss in a shootout to Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup. Unai Emery’s team was seventh in the Spanish league last season.
Granada, which finished ninth in the league last season, earned the away draw in the debut of former Spain national team coach Roberto Moreno.
Also Monday, Elche and Athletic Bilbao drew 0-0 in a rematch of their encounter in the last round last season, when Elche won 2-0 at home to secure its stay in the first division.
Athletic had lost its last three league openers away from home.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports