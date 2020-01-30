The 26-year-old Alcácer signed a contract until June 2025.

He is returning to the Spanish league after spending a season and a half with Dortmund, where he scored 26 goals in 47 matches.

Alcácer joined the German club on a transfer from Barcelona in the summer of 2018.

Alcácer previously played for Valencia and Getafe in the Spanish league. He has 12 goals in 19 appearances with Spain’s national team.

AD

Villarreal earlier this month reached a deal with Lyon to send forward Karl Toko Ekambi to the French club on a loan until the end of the season.

Villarreal is eighth in the Spanish league standings.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports