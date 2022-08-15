Villa's Diego Carlos out after rupturing Achilles tendon

Placeholder while article actions load

Villa did not say how long it expects Carlos to be sidelined.

The Brazilian center back will require surgery, the Premier League club said Monday, and then will begin a rehab program.

BIRMINGHAM, England — Aston Villa defender Diego Carlos is set for a long spell out after rupturing his Achilles tendon.

The 29-year-old Carlos joined Villa from Sevilla during the offseason and started the team’s first two games in the Premier League, a loss to Bournemouth and the 2-1 win over Everton on Saturday.