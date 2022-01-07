The tournament in Cameroon was supposed to have been moved to the middle of the year to appease European clubs, who have complained for years about losing their African players in the middle of their league seasons. CAF agreed to shift the event to June and July in the European off-season but was then faced with putting on a soccer tournament in the middle of Cameroon’s tropical rainy season. So, it moved back to its traditional January-February slot and the clubs have expressed their frustration, yet again, at paying players their big wages only to see them disappear to Africa for up to a month.