Those emergency replacements weren’t needed as Wolfsburg cruised to a straightforward win with two goals from Wout Weghorst.
Stuttgart beat Freiburg 1-0 in the only all top-division game of the day after holding on to the lead following Sasa Kalajdzic’s 15th-minute goal for the hosts. The result ends a successful 2020 for Stuttgart, which won promotion back to the Bundesliga and sits seventh in the table.
Mainz is battling against relegation from the Bundesliga and got no respite in a 3-0 loss on penalties against second-tier Bochum after extra time ended 2-2. Mainz conceded a 90th-minute equalizer and couldn’t score in extra time even after Bochum had goalkeeper Manuel Riemann sent off. Facing substitute keeper Patrick Drewes in the shootout, Mainz hit its first penalty against the post, the second against the crossbar and saw the third saved.
United States striker Josh Sargent scored as Werder Bremen breezed into the last 16 with a 3-0 win over Hannover. Fourth-tier Rot-Weiss Essen won 3-2 in an upset against Fortuna Düsseldorf, which plays two divisions higher. Jahn Regensburg came through a penalty shootout 4-2 following a goalless draw with Wehen Wiesbaden.
It was the last day of games in Germany before a shortened winter break. The Bundesliga returns Jan. 2.
This story has been corrected to show that Rot-Weiss Essen beat Fortuna Düsseldorf 3-2, not 3-1.
