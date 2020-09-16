Conmebol said all were asymptomatic when they took the tests on Sunday.
Daronco will be substituted by Chilean Cristian Garay, who was initially expected to work at another Copa Libertadores match in Argentina between local Defensa y Justicia and Ecuador’s Delfín.
The Copa Libertadores restarted on Tuesday after a six-month halt due to the pandemic. Now Brazil, Peru, Colombia and Argentina are among the top 10 countries in the world in terms of confirmed cases of the disease.
