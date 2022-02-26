The result saw Juventus snap a run of three successive 1-1 draws, while Empoli’s winless streak stretched to 10.

Juventus knew a win would put it back in the title race after draws for both Inter Milan and AC Milan on Friday.

But coach Massimiliano Allegri was without a number of key players, with Weston McKennie and Alex Sandro added to the ever-lengthening injury list.

All Serie A matches are starting five minutes late this weekend accompanied by a peace message following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Juventus had several chances to take the lead before it eventually broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute when Adrien Rabiot whipped in a cross from the left and Kean headed in at the back post.

But the Bianconeri were hit with a double blow shortly after as Denis Zakaria limped off with an apparent left thigh injury and moments later Empoli leveled when Żurkowski managed to prod the ball in after a goalmouth scramble following a corner.

However, Juventus leveled in first-half stoppage time as Juan Cuadrado threaded the ball through to Vlahović, who controlled before firing into the back of the net.

It was Vlahović’s third goal since joining Juventus from Fiorentina last month and he added another in the second half as he finished off a counterattack by lifting the ball over Empoli goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario after being set up by Alvaro Morata.

Juventus appeared to be heading for an almost certain win but, 10 minutes later, Leonardo Bonucci headed a free kick off the underside of the crossbar. As the move continued La Mantia managed to squeeze the ball inbetween Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny and the post.

