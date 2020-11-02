The Welsh football association issued a statement late Monday to Britain’s Press Association saying it was aware of the reports but would not be commenting further.
Giggs, a former Manchester United midfielder who has coached Wales since January 2018, was scheduled to attend the news conference to announce the Welsh squad for a friendly against the United States on Nov. 12 as well as Nations League group games against Ireland and Finland.
The Greater Manchester Police did not immediately respond to an e-mail seeking details.
