Wales midfielder Joe Allen to miss World Cup opener

Allen left Swansea’s match against Hull on Sept. 17 in the 30th minute, and the 32-year-old former Liverpool midfielder has not played since.

DOHA, Qatar — Wales midfielder Joe Allen will miss his team’s World Cup opener against the United States on Monday because of a hamstring injury that has sidelined him for more than two months.

“Probably not going to make it, if I’m being completely honest with you,” Wales coach Rob Page said Sunday. “We could have pushed him maybe, but then if he breaks down, he’s definitely out then of the tournament.”